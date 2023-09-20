Ongkili not stepping down as PBS president – Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam has shot down rumours that party president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili will be stepping down.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Joachim said that Ongkili is still very much in touch with party’s operations and the running of the party.

“The president has appointed a special six-member task force to look after the party in his absence and it is chaired by me. The president is 110 per cent behind the running of the party (and) we are doing his work,” he said.

Joachim who was met at a PBS’ press conference on its 38th annual delegates congress on Wednesday, said this when asked to comment on speculations that Ongkili would be stepping down as party president.

Ongkili’s absence from the public since middle of this year gave rise to the speculations that he would be resigning as PBS’ president due to health issues.

Joachim said that the task force comprises the party’s three deputy presidents namely himself as chairman, Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai and Datuk Jahid Jahim, secretary general Datuk Julitah Mojungki, treasurer Datuk Lu Kim Yen and chief information officer Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joachim also refuted speculations that former PBS president Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan would be returning to the party’s top post.

“No, Tan Sri Pairin is not coming back. He will be officiating the congress this weekend but his presence is nothing new as he has been our Premier Advisor since he stepped down as president and we do consult him every now and then.

“It is nothing new that he comes (to the congress). He was even with us during our anniversary celebration. So there is no issue about that. Tan Sri Pairin will officiate the opening and I will be delivering the president’s policy speech,” he said.

Julitah when replying to a question whether Ongkili’s health would allow him to open the congress this weekend replied, “He is well and will be in attendance but PBS’ Premier Advisor Tan Sri Pairin will be officiating the meeting this time.”

She disclosed that 64 of the 74 PBS divisions will be sending a total of about 800 delegates to the congress which will be held on Sept 23 and 24 at the Hongkod Koisaan hall in Penampang.

“The party feels there are several matters that we need to act on so the leaders want to hear from the delegates and get their proposals on how to strengthen ties and ensure that political stability in the state is maintained.

“Several resolutions will be tabled among which are amendments to the party’s constitution, that is to include the provision for the Premier Advisory Council, as well as the setting up of the Belia and Beliawanis wings,” she said, adding PBS Women and Youth movements will have a joint opening on Sept 23.

Meanwhile Joachim was asked if the merger proposal by Sabah STAR would be discussed during the congress, said it should be as some party members have proposed that a closer working relationship be established instead of a merger.

“Merger is still not in the books yet. Working together yes, we are going to discuss. We have also formed a PBS committee to discuss with STAR and it is headed by our secretary general.

“The talks with Sabah STAR on the closer working relationship should start after the congress as we want the input from the delegates about the proposal,” he said.

Joniston added, “the setting up of the committee shows that we are going to talk to them. The delegates will be talking about this matter and it is important to take into account what the grassroots think about this proposal.

“Of course it will be deliberated further by the supreme council. It is something that we need to look into (because) at the end of the day it’s all about making sure that we will do well in the state election. Most importantly we are all part of GRS and that idea will help to strengthen the coalition,” Joniston said.

Sabah STAR chief Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had said that his party was prepared to merge with PBS to strengthen its native Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus political base of their multi-racial parties ahead of the next state election.