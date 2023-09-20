Penguang: Soil investigation, not band aid patch work, needed for Beluru road

BELURU (Sept 20): Public Works Department (JKR) should come up with lasting design for the perennial pot-hole ridden stretch of road near Rumah Morgan at Sungai Nipa in Beluru district, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Marudi assemblyman said the frequent repairs showed that the measures taken were only band-aid patch work which did not resolve the underlying problem.

“This part has been repaired many, many times. JKR has to do a SI (soil investigation) to find out the real cause of the problem and do the necessary,” he said.

The deputy minister concurred with the public view that JKR should take concrete steps to redress this problem which has been recurring for many years.

A soil investigation can provide clear information about the soil properties and hydrological conditions and is required for project planning and engineering design.

Road users along this stretch pointed out to The Borneo Post that a similar problem at the previous stretch of Borneo Trunk road near Lambir Water Treatment Plant was resolved when JKR decided to put a stop to the seemingly endless repairs by carrying out piling works on the soft sub-surface of this swampy area to overcome the sinking problem.

In Beluru near Rumah Morgan, the potholes were deep enough to cause small vehicles to get stuck and vehicles, including lorries, had to weave through this stretch including crossing into the opposite lane.

As for complaints on Marudi road, Penguang said he had travelled through this road recently and found out that the condition was not as bad as depicted on social media.

One netizen complained about the condition of the Marudi road, expressing concern about safety due to increased volume of traffic on this narrow road, especially in view of the upcoming Baram Regatta 2023 Carnival at the end of this month.

However, the deputy minister said action had been taken and several stretches where soil erosions and slope failures occurred had been repaired.

“The road maintenance contractor is doing their best but it must be understood that it is almost impossible to keep the existing road in a perfect condition,” he said.

Saying the condition is much better now than during the last Baram Regatta held in 2017, Penguang urged road users to drive safely on this road.

The proposed new link road project from Eastwood Valley in Miri to Marudi is expected to start construction next year and it will be according to R5 standard.

It will be 20km shorter than the existing road to Marudi.