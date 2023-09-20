PKR Sibuti wants water woes at Sg Dalam B resolved

MIRI (Sept 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti has called upon Sibuti MP and Lambir assemblyman to solve the water woes faced by residents of Sungai Dalam B in Lambir for over a week.

PKR Sibuti chief Zulhaidah Suboh, in a statement yesterday, said she had received complaints from the residents and had gone to check the situation.

“According to them, one distribution pipe is shared by four doors (family unit). And there are about 60 doors there; hence, the very low water pressure.”

She added that there had been calls made to the relevant authorities highlighting the need to replace the existing distribution pipe into larger ones, but there had been no action thus far.

“Not only that, the villagers also complain about the Pan Borneo Highway project works, which they claim to have caused the water in the drains to become stagnant.

“Thus, we urge both elected people’s representatives to take the issue seriously and solve it for the betterment of the community there,” she stressed.