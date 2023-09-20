Plantation worker killed by crocodile in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Sept 20): A 23-year-old oil palm plantation worker was killed by a crocodile while catching crabs with three friends in the waters off Kampung Tinagian, Tanjung Labian here on Wednesday morning.

Lahad Datu Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said the victim’s friends could only look on helplessly during the sudden attack.

“The three friends saw the victim being devoured by crocodile and could not do anything because it happened too fast. The crocodile then disappeared with the victim,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rohan said the body of the man, a foreigner, was found face down on the beach near the army post at Kampung Tanjung Batu at 7.20am.

He added that the victim had bite marks on the left arm and head and scratches on the chest and backside.

Rohan said a police team brought the remains to the Lahad Datu Hospital’s forensics department for a postmortem.

This was the first crocodile attack in Lahad Datu this year and Rohan advised the community to be extra careful when fishing at sea and rivers.