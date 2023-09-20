PM leaves for New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim left for New York last night to participate in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Accompanying him were his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other members of the Malaysian delegation.

Anwar in his Facebook post said that in the gathering with world leaders, he would share Malaysia’s efforts in dealing with the climate crisis to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the country’s roadmap under the Malaysia Madani framework as well as several other global issues.

“Pray for the mission of the Malaysian delegation to go smoothly, InsyaAllah,” he said.

This is Anwar’s first appearance at the annual gathering, and he is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate on Friday (September 22). ― Bernama