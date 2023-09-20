Police: Check land status before making purchase to avoid getting hoodwinked

KUCHING (Sept 20): Police are advising the public to check the status and details of the land or property at the Land and Survey Department before making a purchase.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they should be aware of this process to avoid getting hoodwinked by certain individuals.

“Do not fall victim to these individuals, as there are already cases in the past,” Abang Zainal said in a press statement.

Abang Zainal gave this advice following a case where a male victim in his 30’s had paid RM1,500 to an individual to buy a piece of land in a village at Jalan Matang back in December, last year.

“It was later discovered that the land is actually gazetted for a cemetery,” he said.

Abang Zainal said the victim, who had spent around RM20,000 to purchase raw materials to build a house on the land, lodged a police report on Monday as he felt that he was cheated.