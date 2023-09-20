RM100 fee per application for Native recognition ‘very expensive’, says Sino-Dayak association chief

KUCHING (Sept 20): The RM100 fee per application for recognition as a Native is very expensive for those who come from lower income group, said Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak president Sebastian Bong.

“There will be many who will not be able to pay that fee. This is a birth right status application and must not be seen as an ‘exclusive membership’ application,” he said when contacted today.

He was asked to comment on news that applications for recognition as a Native can be made at any district office in Sarawak from Nov 1, 2023 following the enforcement of Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who announced this yesterday, had said the fee will be RM100 per application.

Despite not fully agreeable on the fee, Bong said the Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak is happy and agreeable with the terms and conditions mentioned by Sharifah Hasidah in the statement regarding enforcement of the Ordinance.

“It (her statement) defines well. A lot of queries were received regarding this issue after tabling and passing of this Bill in the Parliament then later in the State Legislative Assembly. As only after this press statement, that we understand that the enforcement has yet to come into effect,” he said.

He added that the Sharifah Hasidah’s statement answered all the questions and doubts over the matter.

“Those Sino-Dayak whose father is a Chinese and mother a Dayak living in the village are most the affected parties. Being categorised as Chinese, the existing law doesn’t allow them to inherit their mother’s land. There are cases of ‘eviction’. We see them as victim of the law,” he said.

The Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak have been hoping that their community will one day be recognised as an ethnic group in the state.

It is estimated the Sino Dayak community numbers about 200,000 in Sarawak.