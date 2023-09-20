RON97 up 10 sen to RM3.47 per litre for period of Sept 21-27

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by 10 sen at RM3.47 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the week from Sept 21 to 27.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today stated that the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remained at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

The ministry said the price is based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The ministry said the government will continue to monitor the global crude oil price trend and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama