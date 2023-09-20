State Farmers Organisation aiming for RM5 mln net profit in 2024

KUCHING (Sept 20): The State Farmers Organisation (PPNS) is aiming for a net profit of RM5 million next year, said chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development I (Modernisation of Agriculture) said PPNS has performed impressively from 2020 to 2023.

“In 2020, we only made a profit of over RM60,000, which increased to RM200,000 in 2021, and a further increase to RM400,000 in 2022.

“For 2023, it is interesting because as of this month, the net profit is about RM2.3 million. For 2024, we will be aiming for at least RM5 million net profit.

“Inshaallah, we will also propose to distribute a 5 per cent dividend to PPK (area farmers organisations),” he said during PPNS’s 38th annual general meeting here last night.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Ministry has given PPNS the responsibility to implement precision farming at a cost of around RM30 million.

“The PPNS building in Samarahan has also been completed and now they are looking into completing its interior design, and if the funding is approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, there will be a warehouse next to the building for fertiliser storage,” he said.

In order to increase business volume, he said PPNS is using the joint venture approach with several companies.

“As of now, we have six joint ventures — production of fish fingerlings in Batang Ai; tilapia fish farming in cages in Batang Ai; shrimp farming in Rambungan, Kuching; cultivation of ‘Sarawak Gold (SG1)’ Pineapples in Miri; buffalo farming and cheese production in Maragang, Lawas; and management of Community Plantation and Crop Cultivation (CPPC) in Limbang and Lawas.

“Meanwhile, an incoming joint venture would be producing high value vegetables, which is the cultivation of shallots in Tarat, Serian,” he said.

He added PPNS will be one of the implementing agencies for the Sarawak AgroFest 2023, which will be held from this Friday (Sept 22) until Oct 1.

In his speech, Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom called on PPNS to work closely with PPK in order to boost the volume of supply and marketing of agricultural products.

“We should play a collective role, meaning my ministry will provide advice in terms of research and development, along with experienced people who could give advice on what to do, what is needed, and so on.

“Besides, productivity should be increased, and only then the volume of supply will not be affected,” he said.

To increase productivity, quantity, and quality of agriculture in the state, he pointed out that new technologies must be used.

“We have to change our mindset and at the same time we have to use the land we have carefully,” he said.

Dr Rundi stressed that everyone must play their roles in order to sell the products and all the value chains must be complete.

“We have a total of 177,000 members. We have to know each of the members’ profiles and what they specialise in: whether they plant peppers, durian, and so on.

“All members must also register their profiles so the Agriculture Department will be able to know which agricultural group the members are in and roles they play,” he added.

Among those present were National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who is PPK Baram chairman.