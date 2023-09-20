Success of Dual Language Programme rests on shoulders of headmasters, says Edu Dept director

SIBU (Sept 20): Headmasters of primary schools in Sarawak must ensure that the Dual Language Programme (DLP) in the teaching of Mathematics and Science subjects in English would be successfully implemented in the state.

In giving this reminder, Education Department Sarawak director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad says as far as the department is concerned, there is no turning back on the matter.

“Now is the time for full implementation of the DLP. We have trained a total of 4,970 primary school teachers to teach Mathematics and Science subjects in English in the state since the start of DLP in 2019.

“We have another two years before we start sending our pupils to secondary schools. Next year, we will commence DLP training for secondary school teachers.

“There is no turning back on the DLP in Sarawak. We must succeed in its implementation and the headmasters are the key people in ensuring this success,” he said when officiating at the opening of Malaysian Headmasters Association (PGBM) Sarawak Convention here yesterday.

Azhar called upon headmasters to be role models to teachers and pupils by conversing in English in schools.

On Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) student enrolment, he said Sarawak was still far behind its target.

“The state’s target is 60 per cent. At the moment, only 36 per cent of students are taking STEM subjects. Last year, it was 32.77 per cent,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, PGBM Sarawak chairman Sahat Yakup called upon the association members to keep up with the central leadership in upholding professionalism of their work.

“We must stand on the same line, have the same desire and walk the same path for the glory of education in our state,” he said.