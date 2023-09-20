Syed Saddiq: AG will be ‘main shield’ if more court cases dismissed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has claimed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has set a “clear precedent” when it comes to the dismissal of corruption cases in court.

“After this, when corruption cases are dropped one by one, the attorney general (AG) — who is appointed by the prime minister — will be the main shield,” Syed Saddiq said, implying that the AG would be made a scapegoat.

“My worry is that future governments will use this precedent set by a so-called reform-led Government.

“If he can, so can future PMs. Time will tell,” he posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) last night.

During his winding-up speech for the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review debate in Parliament yesterday, Anwar denied that he had a hand in Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi getting a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for all 47 charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

He said the decision was made by the attorney general (AG), and questioned those who hurled allegations against him including the Opposition bloc. – Malay Mail