Two die after trailer crashes into several vehicles in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 20): Two people were killed while six others were injured after a sand-laden trailer rammed into several vehicles at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara heading towards Puchong here today.

The 10.15am incident involved five cars, a one-tonne lorry and three motorcycles, including a traffic police motorcycle. It is believed that the trailer had crashed into the vehicles that were stopped to make way for police outriders on the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) duty.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said two motorcyclists were confirmed dead at the scene by the paramedics from Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital.

The identities of both victims, who were in their 20s and 30s, will be disclosed after identification by the next of kin at Putrajaya Hospital.

A. Asmadi said the 25-year-old trailer driver was detained, and during preliminary interrogation, the man claimed that he could not stop his vehicle.

Preliminary checks found that the trailer driver did not have a record of a traffic offence, he said, adding that the police would conduct a urine test on him.

“We don’t know whether the driver was distracted or using a mobile phone. The trailer appears to be new,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said that based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the trailer driver should have had enough time to stop his vehicle as he was seen changing lanes from the middle to the left lane.

“For us, he had the opportunity to stop. Other vehicles came to a halt properly when instructed by traffic officers,” he said, adding that the police would continue their investigation, including on the technical aspects of the trailer.

He also urged anyone with information or evidence about the incident to assist police investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A. Asmadi said the six injured victims were currently receiving treatment at Putrajaya Hospital, with one in the red zone and three being treated as outpatient cases.

He clarified that the traffic police personnel were conducting training to identify the route for LTdL, which will take place tomorrow.

“The personnel involved had followed the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

He also confirmed that the traffic officer did not suffer any injuries despite the severe damage to his motorcycle. – Bernama