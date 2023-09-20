Wan Junaidi: Application for native status to be made at district office for good reason

KUCHING (Sept 20): President of Dewan Negara, Senator Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, said he understands why the Sarawak government insisted on an application mechanism to determine the native status of children of inter or mixed marriages.

A Sarawakian parent of children from his inter-marriage with a Chinese, the late Datin Seri Feona, Wan Junaidi said even his own children had to apply to the respective nearest district office to apply for native status after Nov 1 2023, the enforcement date of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

The former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said as far as Sarawak is concerned, there is no automatic native status for any child of inter-marriage and, this is for good reasons.

He explained that not all Malays are native of Sarawak, for instance, because some may be Peninsular Malaysians or the Malays of Brunei and/or Indonesia.

In the same token, not all Ibans or Dayaks are natives of Sarawak because some may be born in Peninsular Malaysia or Kalimantan Barat, he added.

“Therefore, the need to scrutinise the origin of applicants will still be necessary,” he told The Borneo Post.

In that respect, he thanked the state government for making the requirement of eligibility clearer by stating that any children of inter marriage must be first, Malaysian and not foreigners.

Although it may take Sarawak a long time to implement the new law and/or realise the huge problems the matter had caused affected persons when compared to that in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia, nothing was impossible even previously because people could apply for native status through the court.

The new law in Sarawak arises from the amendment to Article 161 of the Federal Constitution on native status in 2021 and the amendment was gazetted in 2022, he said, adding he was also among those instrumental in drafting the bill for Sarawak’s case.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said native status has never been automatically granted to those born from inter-marriage between a Sarawakian Native and non-Native.

All this while, the individuals concerned would have to apply to the Native Court of Sarawak to be recognised as such, she said.

“Any child born into inter-marriage between a Native of Sarawak and a non-Native is not (automatically) Native. He or she has to apply for it if they wish to be recognised as a Native of Sarawak.

“Prior to the (upcoming) enforcement of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, such child had to apply before the Native Court of Sarawak to be deemed as a Native, under the Native Courts Ordinance 1992 and its rules,” she said.

She added that even with the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 coming into force this Nov 1, application for Native status will still have to be made, with the forms for those wishing to apply available at district offices at a fee of RM100 each.

Back to Wan Junaidi, he agreed that the RM100 fee per applicant would be financially burdensome to the needy, particularly a poor family with many children.

He said this issue on fee is for the state government to resolve as there are already public queries over it.

The Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 states that for an applicant to be eligible for native status, he or she must be a Malaysian citizen; a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak and; one of his or her parents is a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak.

The Sarawak government, too, has established a committee headed by the State Secretary to consider applications made for recognition as a native.