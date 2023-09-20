Withdraw RM100 fee for Native status application, PBK urges S’wak govt

KUCHING (Sept 20): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) urges the Sarawak government to withdraw the RM100 fee imposed on those applying to be recognised as natives.

In a statement, its president Voon Lee Shan said such a fee, especially to those living in rural areas, is heavy and should not be imposed at all.

“There is no reason to impose any fee on them for any application. Again since the law has recognised them as natives why the need for them to make an application and impose unnecessary burden on them?

“Natives who may live far from towns, in places inaccessible by road, going to town and back home after meeting government officers in the District Office to make the applications for recognition as natives may incur much of their expenses and time. They may have to spend some nights in town before going home,” he said.

Voon also said an applicant, upon approval as a native, has to travel to town again just to collect the necessary document.

“Another worry they will have is whether their applications will be approved and if so, how fast this could be done,” he added.

Commenting further, Voon said the imposition of a fee shows the Sarawak government lacked sincerity in helping natives to solve this problem.

“It is believed that there are thousands of children born to Sarawak natives at the moment who are not recognized as natives under the law.

“Many are also not having any proper documents to recognise themselves as Sarawakian. They have no identity cards or birth certificates,” he said.

He was commenting on the announcement by Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali that applications for recognition as a Native can be made at any district office in Sarawak from Nov 1, 2023 following the enforcement of Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), had announced on Sept 19 that the fee will be RM100 per application.

According to her, the qualifying criteria in line with the provisions of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 are very simple.

“For any person to be recognised as a Native of Sarawak, he or she must be a Malaysian citizen; a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak; and one of his or her parents is a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak,” she was quoted as saying in news reports.