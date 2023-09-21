1,000 expected at Mid-Autumn Festival hosted by SUPP Bukit Assek

SIBU (Sept 21): Some 1,000 people are expected at the open air Mid-Autumn Festival celebration beside N51 Bukit Assek Service Centre at Lane 1, Tong Sang Road here, Sept 23, starting 6.30pm.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon said a gamut of exciting stage entertainment has been lined up, in addition to attractive prizes for lucky draw winners.

He added that the annual event is organised by SUPP Bukit Assek branch together with N51 Bukit Assek Service Centre.

“The venue is at the open area below the service centre. This year, we expect more people to join the joyous occasion, and we are looking at a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

“Everyone is welcome to join the celebration. We have also prepared gifts in the form of mooncakes to be given away to Sibu folk who turn up that evening, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Additionally, 200 lanterns will be given away to children below 12 years old. This will also be on a first-come, first-served basis,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Chieng revealed that that local violinist, Imran Azim Iskandar, has been invited to perform that evening.

The Form Five student from SMK Bukit Assek made Malaysia proud after winning a gold medal and emerging as the world champion in the Classical category of the World Championship of Performing Arts in Anaheim, California in the United States recently.

On the lucky draw prizes, Chieng said there are five top prizes and 42 hampers to be given away.

“The grand prize will be a refrigerator, followed by a washing machine, handphone, microwave oven and rice cooker.”

He informed that winners of the lucky draw must come to collect their prizes personally as sending of representatives will not be entertained.

He advised the public to register early for the celebration.

“Those keen to join the celebration can start registering by calling 084-313566.”

Among those present at the press conference were organising chairman Pang Liong Huat and councillor Raymond Tiong Eng Lee.