178 evacuated in Medamit as village hit by flood

MIRI (Sept 21): A total of 178 people including 16 babies from Kampung Baru, Medamit here were evacuated to a relief centre on Wednesday due to floods following continuous rain.

Limbang Civil Defence Force (APM Limbang) officer Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri in a statement today said Dewan Masyarakat Medamit was opened at 4.30pm to accommodate the flood victims.

“The victims from 61 families, comprised of 16 infants, 107 adults, 41 children, 13 senior citizens and one person living with disability were evacuated to the relief centre.

“All victims are from Kampung Baru Medamit, Limbang,” he said.

Mirwan said the village was hit by flood following continuous rain since Monday.