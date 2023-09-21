Thursday, September 21
Abg Jo mum on GPS’ potential candidate for Jepak by-election

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
Abang Johari speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Rosmari-Marjoram’s Bintulu onshore gas plant in Tanjung Kidurong today. – Photo by Ukas

BINTULU (Sept 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was tight-lipped today on the coalition’s potential candidate for the Jepak by-election.

“We will put our GPS candidate through PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu),” the Sarawak Premier, who is also PBB president, told reporters here.

When pressed if GPS had shortlisted any names, Abang Johari merely stated that the Election Commission (EC) had been notified of the vacant Jepak seat.

“The EC will hold a meeting next week. They will decide the dates for nomination and polling. That is EC’s job, that’s it,” he said.

He was met during the ground-breaking ceremony of Rosmari-Marjoram’s Bintulu onshore gas plant in Tanjung Kidurong.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

