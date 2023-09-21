Abg Jo visits Taib following Governor’s recent return to Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has paid Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud a visit upon the latter’s return to Sarawak from overseas recently.

A photo of the two leaders was shared by Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

The photo, which was dated Sept 17, was taken at the Governor’s residence in Demak Jaya.

It showed Taib and Abang Johari smiling as they shook hands.

Taib, 87, returned to Kuching on Sept 16.

He was previously in Istanbul, Türkiye recuperating from a surgery.

On Aug 3, Taib’s private secretary Junih Salleh Ahmad, in a statement, refuted claims about the Governor’s deteriorating condition, saying that Taib would return home upon the approval of his doctors.

Subsequently, Raghad had shared a video on social media of Taib at a seaside café in a foreign country.

On July 21, Taib in his Sarawak Day message said he was in good health and resting overseas, and that he would return to the state once he was released by his doctor.

During his absence, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar was appointed as acting Head of State from Aug 16 to Sept 17.