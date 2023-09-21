Enforcement of Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance a positive move to S’wakian children of mixed-marriages

KUCHING (Sept 21): Sarawakian children of mixed marriages between native and non-natives welcome the enforcement of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, which allows this group to claim their native status effective Nov 1 this year.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali on Tuesday said application for recognition as a native could be made at any district office in Sarawak from Nov 1 at a fee of RM100.

Josephine Chin, 28, of Chinese-Bidayuh parentage deemed that the move would open doors to equality and for them to also enjoy the Bumiputera benefits.

“As a Malaysian Bumiputera, it helps us a lot in getting low-cost housing loan, applying for public universities and Amanah Saham Bumiputera investment, as well as to apply for small businesses subsidies and courses,” she said.

Another respondent, Mischeall Minecollen Impin of Iban-Chinese parentage, also welcomed the move but felt that the application fee of RM100 ought to be scrapped off.

“The latest policy enforcement might be unjust to those who had fought for years to obtain the native status,” said the 26-year-old lass.

“In terms of money, I don’t believe it will be an issue for those who can afford it. However, it is unfair to those who have been going to the court back and forth to apply for their native status,” she said.

Adding on, she said the court process to be granted native status could sometimes take at least five years.

Mischeall explained that children of mixed marriages like her have not been truly recognised as native all this while and this has caused her a problem in applying for a placement in public universities.