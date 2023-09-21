Bersatu senator: Allocations for Borneo states unfair when they contribute bulk of country’s petroleum revenue

KUCHING (Sept 21): The federal government needs to review its allocations for Sarawak and Sabah in view of the states’ contributions in oil revenue, said Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak chairman said based on data recorded in 2019, the East Malaysian states contributed around 68 per cent of the country’s total petroleum revenue.

“However, the royalty they received is still too little.

“This is unfair to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, who do not receive appropriate allocations from the federal government for the use of natural resources from the two states.

“Does the Ministry of Finance plan to review the federal allocation and come up with a new mechanism to provide an appropriate and up-to-date allocation in view of the contributions of natural resources from Sabah and Sarawak?” he asked when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review during the special Dewan Negara Sitting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Sept 20).

Jaziri also brought up the country’s trade performance with Asean, which represented 28.1 per cent or RM60.8 billion of Malaysia’s total trade in July 2023.

“However, trade between Malaysia and Asean has shrunk by 17 per cent compared to July last year.

“Exports shrank by 18.8 per cent from RM 42.53 billion to RM34.53 billion, while imports from Asean decreased 14.6 per cent from RM30.78 billion to RM26.27 billion, compared to July 2022,” he said.

He asked the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) what efforts are being made to resolve these issues and what are the government’s initiatives to attract foreign direct investments (FDI).

He said Malaysia is Indonesia’s fifth largest trading partner with total exports of RM29 billion in July this year.

“Indonesia has an aggressive record in their economic growth for eight consecutive years under the leadership of its President Joko Widodo.

“With Indonesia relocating its capital city to East Kalimantan, this will bring positive development to Malaysia in various aspects, which in turn would contribute to making this 12MP a success,” he said.

As such, he said the government must take this opportunity to develop infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Does the Ministry of Transport have plans to improve the logistics infrastructure of Sabah and Sarawak with Kalimantan such as railway facilities, road network, and the opening of air routes to increase border trade, which will provide an overflow of trade which in turn gives income to the country?” he asked.