Couple die, two children injured in Papar accident

PAPAR (Sept 21): A husband and wife died while two of their children sustained injuries in a road accident at Jalan Kampung Biau, here on Wednesday.

Papar police chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the 63-year-old husband passed away at the Papar hospital while his 58-year-old wife succumbed to her injuries about 20 hours later.

Kamaruddin said the incident happend when the family was traveling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle and heading to Papar when it collided with a lorry around 9am.

“Both husband and wife were rushed to hospital but unfortunately, they did not survive,” said Kamaruddin, adding that the children, age 20 and 30, were injured.

Police investigation revealed the lorry driver had lost control of the wheel before it collided with the four-wheel-drive.

The lorry driver has been remanded to facilitate investigation of the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.