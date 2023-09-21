Dr Mahathir briefs Perikatan’s ‘SG4’ leaders on his economic development plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad briefed the Kedah government yesterday on his economic development plan under the “State Government 4” (SG4) coalition.

Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said Dr Mahathir is committed to continue guiding the state of Kedah as well as three other states — Terengganu, Kelantan, and Perlis — to develop them further with his experience.

“Dr Mahathir is determined to see the states of Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perlis develop on par with other developed states on the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

“This is to prove that the ‘SG4’ coalition states managed by the Malay leadership can also progress brilliantly,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Khairuddin said in the meeting which lasted more than two hours, Dr Mahathir reminded the leadership of ‘SG4” coalition states to implement leadership transformation, especially fighting corruption to empower the economy more steadily.

“Various investment plans were also discussed at this early stage to develop the economy of the state of Kedah including the industrial sector, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, education and other fields.

“In fact, the state of Kedah and the ‘SG4’ combined states have very high potential because they are rich in the products of the earth, they just need dynamic governance to achieve these goals,” he said.

On September 15, the Federal Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) chose Mahathir to be the unofficial adviser to the four states under its control.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis were in agreement and would be discussing an action plan for the group.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, said in a statement on September 11 that all four PN state MBs have agreed in principle to form a group for strategic cooperation to focus on economic development and improving public welfare. — Malay Mail