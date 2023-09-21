Education Ministry: Students can wear traditional costumes when attending traditional, cultural activities in school

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 21): All students are allowed to wear their traditional and cultural costumes or dress when attending cultural and artistic activities at all institutions under the Ministry of Education said the Ministry of Education.

The MOE added that students are also allowed to wear additional accessories such as bracelets, necklaces and others to complement the traditional attire.

The ministry said the approval was issued through the ministry’s circular (Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas) 3/1984: Guidelines for Cultural and Traditional Activities in Schools and which allows students to wear appropriate traditional clothing when attending cultural and artistic activities.

The MOE made the announcement today in reference to a news on an online portal claiming a school in Selangor had barred students from wearing traditional costumes of other races during the National Day celebration.

The ministry added that the issue had been settled amicably after the school concerned had taken proactive measures to discuss the issue with representatives of parents and students. – Bernama