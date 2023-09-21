Fatimah: Ministry to set up halfway transit shelters for those in recovery without families

KUCHING (Sept 21): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will establish halfway transit shelters for recovering persons without families, who are released from correctional and mental healthcare institutions in Sarawak next year, said Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said this is one of the Sarawak government’s efforts to fight drugs and substance issues in the state.

She pointed out that as of 2022, there are also 20 one-stop centres for addiction (OSCA) at government clinics under the Sarawak Health Department covering all 12 administrative divisions in the state; and two recovery community development and intervention centres established under the One Stop Committees (OSCs).

“We also have a Community Social Support Centre in Kuching, serving as a social transformation centre, to provide intervention and referrals for groups affected by social issues, including substance use problems.

“To provide integrated interventions across agencies and non-governmental organisations, uniform integrated social issue case management instruments are being used,” she said at the Phoenix Awards Gala Night, which was held in conjunction with the International Recovery Symposium (IRS) 2023 here, last night.

She also said that starting this year, the ministry is also providing support to the recovery community with low-income family empowerment (LIFE) grants for skilling or upskilling training, and assistance for income generating activities.

Fatimah said collective actions through the OSC for Tackling Drug and Substance Issues have been moving in the right direction on Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

“This has resulted in Sarawak recording the lowest percentage of recidivism in Malaysia at 0.88 per cent and an incarceration rate of 95 prisoners per 100,000 of the population, based on the 2022 statistics from the Malaysia Prisons Department.

“With wider access to treatment and recovery care in the community, the ratio of help-seeking among groups affected by substance use has improved from 1:10 in 2018 to 1:6 in July 2022.

“This is a remarkable achievement for the OSCs to celebrate as this ratio is better than the international average reported by the United Nations Office for Drug and Crime (UNODC),” she said.

She added the ministry will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and strategic partners from around the world, in implementing integrated drug prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and enforcement programmes to ensure that the whole chain of issues related to drug and substance abuse in Sarawak is addressed holistically and effectively.

On IRS, Fatimah said the inaugural symposium marked another milestone in the ministry’s journey to deal with drug and substances issues in Sarawak.

“A total of 986 participants attended the symposium from 22 countries from around the world including Albania, Bangladesh, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

“Indeed, we feel inspired, motivated, and committed to address Prevention, Treatment, and DDR knowing that we have friends from 22 countries worldwide, who are equally committed to address this issue. It is good to know that we are not alone,” she said.

The Phoenix Awards Gala Night, which was officiated at by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, saw the presentation of awards that recognised outstanding contributions and achievements by individuals and organisations in DDR and personal recovery as well as the Sarawak DDR Awards for outstanding District DDR Champion among the district level OSC MIDS, and outstanding Community DDR Champion among the community leaders’ MIDS bureau.

There were also launches of the national chapter of the International Society of Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP) as well as Asia Recovery Network (ARN), a platform for professionals, associations, and organisations to network and collaborate to provide addiction treatment, recovery, and rehabilitation support services.

Among those present were Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, as well as Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Deputy Ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohammad Razi Sitam.