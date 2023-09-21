Focus on resolving people’s issues instead of personal attacks, Abdullah Saidol chides MPs

KUCHING (Sept 21): Members of Parliament have been chided for persisting with personal attacks in the august House.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and State Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said MPs should instead be focussing on the people’s issues so that nation building can occur.

“In Parliament, when there is supposed to be checks and balances, that kind of screaming that they are having now is not checks and balances.

“They should be resolving and focussing on people’s issues. Personal attacks are a waste of time and do not resolve people’s issues,” he said during the state-level blood drive in collaboration with Saberkas Batu Lintang at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank here today.

Among those present were Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Saberkas Batu Lintang chairman Patrick Tan Peng Chuan, and branch secretary Wilson Tan Wei Sheng.

Abdullah said the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) may be dominated by government representatives, but there still exists a proper system of checks and balances.

According to him, this is because the few Opposition members are mature and generally provide constructive criticism and genuine concern, which were in fact useful to the government of the day.

“Politics in Sarawak is boring. Politicians here do not play politics. There is no political sensation. We do not scream at each other. We work for the state,” he said.

See, who is an independent, said he agreed with Abdullah that Sarawakian politicians are mature and focus on people’s welfare and state development.

Malaysians can make comparisons between the current situation in Parliament and the Sarawak DUN, he said.

“We do not normally shout at each other. We are more focussed and, in this sense, there are fewer arguments.

“Even within the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), there are checks and balances. I know for a fact that not all backbencher members of the GPS simply follow whatever the government says. They have raised issues that have affected their respective constituencies. So, this is happening in Sarawak. They (assemblypersons) are doing their jobs,” said See, who was formerly with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) before going independent.

On the blood donation drive, Abdullah said the noble programme should also be done at district level because patients in the hospital are not just from the city but also the outskirts and rural areas.

He said the state government may have to use its own funds to assist the federal government to improve health facilities in rural areas.

According to him, with the federal government and Opposition MPs quarrelling in Parliament, there might be less focus on the people’s well-being and the need to improve health facilities in Sarawak.

He pointed out SGH holds blood drives weekly because its blood stock only lasts for one month.

Today’s campaign targeted 60 donors.