Give fair provisions for all races in Budget 2024, Dayak NGOs tell Unity Govt

MIRI (Sept 21): Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak are calling on the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure equitable distribution of federal government allocations in Budget 2024.

In a joint statement, the seven NGOs said this is to ensure no race is left behind in terms of distribution of allocations.

“Shared prosperity is a promise made to all Malaysians, including the indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak. We cannot leave anyone behind.

“The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), a foundational document of the Malaysian nation, enshrines the principle of equal development for Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah, with due regard for the diversity of races in the allocation of federal resources,” the statement said.

The NGOs noted that racial diversity has received attention in the distribution of the federal Budget in the past few days, where Putrajaya has allocated special funds for the Orang Asli, Indian and Chinese.

The NGOs, however, expressed disappointment that neither the Dayak people of Sarawak nor the Kadazan-Dusun-Murut-Rungus (KDMR) people of Sabah had ever received any particular funding.

“The ‘Malaysia Madani’ Unity Government should prioritise the welfare and needs of the Sabah and Sarawak indigenous people, particularly in socioeconomic, educational and welfare aspects so that they can emerge from the cocoon of poverty and elevate their standard of living.

“Among the important demands by the people of Sabah and Sarawak upon the formation of Malaysia was to have their special rights as the indigenous people of the two states be guaranteed.

“According to Article 153(1) of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is responsible for safeguarding the rights of the indigenous people of the Borneo states.

“Therefore, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who leads the Malaysia Madani Unity Government, needs to also create special provisions for the Dayaks of Sarawak.”

The groups say they believe that federal grants and appropriate allocations, in line with the original promise of MA63 when Malaysia was established, can be implemented more transparently.

Adding on, they expressed hope that the new leadership would make a good start by distributing the Sarawak Dayak Special Fund allocation in Budget 2024.

“Let Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim make history as the first Prime Minister of Malaysia to make a special fund allocation for the Dayaks of Sarawak and KDMR of Sabah.”

The seven NGOs also demanded that the Dayak race be recognised and used in the race column in official government forms to replace the term of ‘Others’.

The statement was issued by Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak, Dayak National Congress, Sarawak Iban Association, Persatuan Terabai Menua Sarawak, Persatuan Jaringan Tanah Hak Adat Bangsa Asal Sarawak, Persatuan Masyarakat Salako dan Rara Sarawak, and Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Asal Engkilili, Skrang & Lubok Antu.