High Court sets Nov 9 for verdict on Syed Saddiq’s CBT, money laundering case

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): The High Court here will decide on Nov 9 whether to acquit or convict Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property, and money laundering.

Based on the search in the judicial system today, Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid will deliver the verdict at the end of the defence case at 9am.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin, when contacted, confirmed the date.

On March 14 this year, the defence team closed its case after calling four witnesses, including Syed Saddiq.

On Oct 28 last year, Syed Saddiq, 30, was ordered to enter his defence on the four charges after the prosecution managed to establish a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution case

The prosecution closed its case on Sept 27 last year after calling 30 witnesses, who included Syed Saddiq’s parents, father Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Asagoff and mother Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, as well as former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali.

Syed Saddiq is charged as the then Bersatu Youth wing or Armada chief, with abetting Rafiq, who was entrusted with RM1 million in funds belonging to the wing, to commit a criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the funds at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020.

He is also charged with misappropriating RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of money laundering, namely two transactions of RM50,000 each believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018. — Bernama