Juanda: Jemoreng projects under scrutiny due to contractors’ capabilities

MUKAH (Sept 21): Three projects in Jemoreng constituency are currently under scrutiny, said Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said one of the projects involves road construction from Kampung Igan to Rumah Sungai Ilas, Kampung Sah, and Kebuaw Batang Igan.

“Other projects involve upgrading of river embankments in Kampung Baru Ismail Igan and the construction of a new Futsal field in Kampung Sok Matu,” he revealed after a recent working visit with the Sarawak Implementation Monitoring Unit (Simu).

The Jemoreng assemblyman said the main concern is the actual capabilities of the contractors.

“Contractors responsible for these projects need to be capable of not only building them but also completing them.

“It also involves assessing the qualifications and abilities of the contractors to ensure that the projects can be completed within the specified timeframe while meeting the expectations of the people,” he said.

He pointed out it is important for all projects to be completed as they involve public funds.

At the same time, Simu is also discussing the issues faced with the contractors, he said.

He hoped that through the discussions, both parties can come up with solutions in order to complete the projects.