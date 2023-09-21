Julaihi leads S’wak delegates on visit to Australia’s water regulators to study industry structures

KUCHING (Sept 21): Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi has led Sarawak delegates to a benchmarking visit to Australia’s water regulators and in Perth today.

The visit from Sept 20-26 is to study the Western Australian’s water industry structures, including legal and regulatory framework, governance, business model, organizational structure, and technology infrastructure, the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication said in a statement.

It said Julaihi and the dedelgates also paid a courtesy call on Australia’s Minister for Training, Water and Youth, Simone McGurk, who is responsible for water regulation in Western Australia, at the Parliament House of Western Australia today.

The delegates will also be visiting the country’s Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER), the Economic Regulation Authority (ERA), and the Water Corporation that is the main water operator in Western Australia including its Southern Seawater Desalination Plant, Mundaring Dam, Serpentine Dam and Beenyup Advanced Water Recycling Plant.

“The benchmarking visit will provide the delegates with an invaluable opportunity to assess Western Australia’s water industry model’s applicability and adaptability for the restructuring of the water supply sector in Sarawak with respect to the suitable models to be adopted for the single water supply entity and for the body corporate for State Water Authority,” Julaihi said in the statement.

“This benchmarking visit aims towards a development of an integrated water supply system and water resources management in Sarawak. By acquiring Western Australia’s knowledge and experiences, we hope to put in place a system that is reliable, economical, and sustainable throughout Sarawak to uplift the economy and social well-being of the Rakyat. This is in line with initiatives under our Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he added.

The Sarawak delegation includes State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and Senior officers from relevant departments and agencies.