KDM suspends vice president Martin Tommy

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) vice president Martin Tommy has been suspended from the party.

This was confirmed by Parti KDM secretary general Dr Gaim James Lunkapis who informed that Tommy’s position as vice president and coordinator at the divisional level was also automatically suspended.

“Yes, it is true, the decision was made in a meeting of the highest leadership of Parti KDM recently, which decided that he (Tommy) would be suspended from membership.

“Following that, all his positions in the party including vice president and coordinator at the division level were also suspended.

“However, he still can appeal to the party for the reason for his suspension,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the reasons for Martin’s suspension were not stated.

Martin has joined KDM since its establishment last year.

In addition to being the vice president, he is the party’s coordinator in the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency and the Sook state constituency respectively.