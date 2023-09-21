Kimanis Petroleum Training Centre produces more graduates

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): The Petronas-run Kimanis Petroleum Training Centre (KTC) continues to support technical capability development among Sabah youth and has so far produced 194 graduates, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower Sabahan youth with technical skills.

On Thursday, another 20 trainees from the 2019 intake, graduated in a convocation ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Best graduate award recipient, Nurul Syafiqah Najamuddin, 22, said despite all the challenges being in a male-dominated field of oil and gas industry, the Tawau lass is looking forward to see more female joining the force.

“My programme is Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia (DKM) Industrial Instrumentation and Control. I have been learning about many necessary skills and qualification, and I believe there are no major challenges that can negate the ability of women to work in this industry.

“I also hope more quota will be given to women in KTC, and also quota to enrol at Institut Teknologi Petroleum Petronas (INSTEP),” she said.

Nurul Syafiqah is one of graduates from KTC who were chosen to receive Petronas pre-employment sponsorship programme.

Another graduate, Kota Belud-born Kenny Alvin Chin said he is hoping to get a permanent job in the oil and gas industry, following the footsteps of his cousins who are having a steady income and able to help upgrading their family living standard.

“I have a number of cousins and relatives working in the oil and gas industry, and I am really interested to be skilled like them, because I prefer working using my hands instead of sitting in an office.

“I am the only child, and my mother is a single mother working as a farmer. When I received the KTC offer, she did not have any money to send me to Kimanis. Everything was from my cousins and relatives who helped me to register.

“I am grateful for this opportunity because we were also given RM400 monthly allowance. My mother did not have to worry about me at KTC because the allowance was enough for me,” he said.

Kenny recently offered to work as a freelancer in one of oil and gas companies in Malaysia, and he is excited to start working, hoping for a permanent job in near future.

Meanwhile, Eronika Emelia Jumain, 22, from Pagalungan said her diploma from KTC is a pride for the whole family.

“I am the fourth of five siblings, and I am the first who entered a higher learning institution. Being in a Petronas-run training centre is an achievement for the family, and I hope I can find a job soon, because I want to help my family with my income,” she said.

Earlier in the convocation ceremony, Petronas Technical Training Sdn Bhd (PTTSB) Chief Executive Officer Idris Ibrahim said KTC had gone a long way since its inception in 2011 as part of Petronas’ social impact programme in Sabah to support the state’s human capital development.

“KTC is committed to preparing Sabahan talents with essential skills and qualification for them to contribute towards enriching the state and the country’s energy workforce,” said Idris.

He lauded KTC graduates’ employability, saying those who graduated previously achieved nearly 100 per cent employment by the oil and gas as well as by other industries.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Group Human Resource Management, Farehana Hanapiah presented the graduation files to the trainees accompanied by Idris and Petronas Head of Human Capital Investment, Group Human Resource Management, Syed M Muhafiz Syed M Bakar.

KTC is the first institution in Sabah to be recognised as an accredited centre by the Department of Skills Development under the Ministry of Human Resources.

It offers a three-year full-time diploma-level training in Industrial Instrumentation and Control System – Monitoring & Control (Level 4), Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM).

The graduates from KTC were also identified as one of potential feeders for INSTEP’s Technical Energy Enrichment Programme (TEP).

Over the years, Petronas has continuously contributed to human capital development and enriching the nation’s energy workforce through the inception of learning institutions including Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) and Institut Teknologi Petroleum Petronas (INSTEP).

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Director of Student Development Sector, Sabah State Education Department, Muddin Beting, and representatives from State Public Works Ministry, State Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry, as well as from the Sabah Skills Development Department.