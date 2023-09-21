Kota Samarahan shop owner files report against Facebook seller after mooncakes worth RM35,000 undelivered

KUCHING (Sept 21): A boutique owner in Kota Samarahan has lodged a police report claiming that a seller he found on Facebook failed to deliver 162 sets of mooncakes worth around RM35,000.

In a statement today, Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Brodie Brangka said the owner placed an order for 969 sets of mooncakes worth over RM44,800.

He said the victim transferred full payment for all the mooncakes to the seller known as ‘Mr Kong’ on Aug 9 after they spoke on the phone.

However, the victim only received 807 sets of mooncakes, he said.

“The victim felt cheated and proceeded to lodge a police report at the Sungai Maong police station on Sept 19,” Brodie said.

To avoid such cases, he advised the public to always check the status of sellers before conducting any online transactions.

He added the public must immediately call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they feel that they have been scammed or they have just transferred money to a scammer’s bank account or e-wallet.

Further information on the modus operandi of scammers can be found at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or by visiting the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Facebook page.