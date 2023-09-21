‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara’ collects RM32.5 mln, inches closer to all-time top five highest grossing Malaysian films

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Malaysian action flick Malbatt: Misi Bakara has raked in RM32.5 million in ticket sales after five weeks of showing in cinemas,

The latest offering by director Adrian Teh is now inching closer to making the top five highest grossing local films of all time in Malaysia.

The film is just over a million Ringgit shy from overcoming the fifth place which is currently being held by Monsta Studios’ Mechamato The Movie (2022) which collected RM33.3 million.

According to local box office data and top 50 local feature film data on the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) site, Mat Kilau (2022) remains at the top with RM84.92 million followed by Polis Evo 3 (2023) with RM50.1 million collected.

Syamsul Yusof’s Munafik 2 (2018) is third place with RM37.74 million followed by the late Mamat Khalid’s Hantu Kak Limah (2018) at with RM36.4 million collected.

GSC’s head of operations, Tung Yow Kong told Harian Metro that Malbatt: Misi Bakara is still showing in local cinemas although the showtimes are lower as the film has been shown for over a month since its release on August 24.

It will continue showing in local cinemas as long as there is demand from the public before it heads to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix.

Malbatt: Misi Bakara is based on the true account of the members of Malaysia’s peacekeeping operations during the 1993 civil war in Somalia.

The film boasts a stellar lineup of actors such as Bront Palarae, Hairul Azreen, Shaheizy Sam, Zahiril Adzim, Tony Eusoff and Gaddafi (Dafi) Ismail Sabri. – Malay Mail