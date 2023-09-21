Minister: Special committee to be established this year to review STEM learning

KUCHING (Sept 21): A Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Special Committee will be established this year to re-evaluate existing initiatives and policies related to STEM-learning in the country, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

He said the committee, which will be set up with the Ministry of Education along with other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy, will also look into formulating an agenda to strengthen the National STEM Field for the short, medium and long term.

“We have held several pre-council sessions with the relevant ministries and after this we will form the joint committee for us to tackle this issue where the number of upper secondary students participating in STEM stream has decreased from 2017 to 2022.

“For the past few months, we have been carrying out preparations on forming this committee and once it has been established, we will set a target to get more students to be involved in STEM,” he told reporters when met after officiating the state-level National Science Week (MSN) Carnival and Malaysia Technolympics Sarawak Zone 2023 at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in Kota Samarahan today.

On Sarawak students’ involvement in STEM, Chang said the Sarawak government is currently doing a good job in its goal of achieving 60 per cent of students taking STEM by 2030.

“If you look at the participation of Sarawak students in this MSN and the Malaysia Techlympics, the number of participants has almost tripled.

“This is a very good sign and I believe that the Sarawak government will be able to achieve its target in the near future and in terms of the federal government, we need backup for this,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Chang said according to data released by the Ministry of Education in 2022, the percentage of upper secondary students participating in STEM stream fell to 40.94 per cent last year compared to 45.2 per cent in 2017.

“Based on the Public Awareness of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Malaysia 2022 study by the Malaysian Science and Technology Information Centre (Mastic) under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), students showing an interest in science have decreased to 40 per cent last year compared to 66.7 per cent in 2019,” he said.

In view of this, he said 81.1 per cent of respondents of the awareness study suggested that practical activities in the classroom be combined so as to increase the students’ interest in science; create awareness about science starting from primary school, and to provide more exposure related to science.

“Taking into account the findings related to the level of STI awareness and the decline in enrolment in STEM, Mosti is committed to organising and coordinating the implementation of the STI Culture Prime Programme, namely MSN and Malaysia Techlympics,” he added.

He said Mosti is very committed to fostering students’ and youth’s interest in STI through the National Science Week programme and Malaysia Techlympics via a hands-on and informal approach as well as experiential learning methods and competitions involving students and youth at all levels.

“Through this programme, various competitions based on popular technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), drones, coding and robotics will be contested at the state, zone and national levels,” he said, noting that the ministry is committed to garnering one million entries from students and youth aged 7 to 30 in this latest technology-based competition.

He added that there had been a significant increase in the number of participants from Sarawak from 20,319 in 2022 to 63,589 participants this year.

Chang said Malaysia Techlympics also aims to increase access to STEM Teaching and Learning for rural students, teachers and local communities.

“As such, Mosti in collaboration with the Sarawak Education Department will implement an Outreach Programme and Training of Trainers at four locations across Sarawak involving students and teachers from the state,” he said.

Also present were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Mosti secretary general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim; and Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Azmi Bujang.