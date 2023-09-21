Miri villager finds python measuring 15 feet in length under water tank

MIRI (Sept 21): The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri captured a 15-foot-long python under a water tank at a house in Kampung Bidayuh, Taman Tunku here last night.

In a statement today, APM Miri said it received a call from a 33-year-old man about the reptilian intruder at 11.21pm.

“Upon arrival at 11.43pm, the team led by Cpl (PA) Susiena Echa Luton met with the complainant.

“He related to the team that he was about to get some water from the tank when he spotted a large object moving under it,” said APM Miri.

Fearing for his family’s safety, he decided to call for help.

“It did not take long for the team to capture the reptile, measuring 15 feet long, under the water tank,” APM Miri said.

The python was later released back into its natural habitat.

The APM Miri operation ended at 12am.