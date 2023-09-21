Most of KK marine debris from mainland, waterways

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): A study has found that the primary source of marine debris here is from the mainland and waterways, with lesser contributions from the surrounding islands.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said hence it is essential that we recognise our shared responsibility in this issue.

“Our inland, river and island communities play a significant role in this matter, and it is evident that they require improved waste management solutions.

“In response to these findings, DBKK has taken proactive measures. We initiated a waste collection drive on Gaya Island, a crucial step towards reducing debris from this popular tourist destination. “Additionally, we have extended our efforts to include waste collection from the Kalansanan and Inanam rivers,” she said at the seminar Marine Pollution Mitigation: The Ongoing And Future Efforts In Kota Kinabalu City at Horizon Hotel on Thursday.

Her speech was read by City Hall director general Junainah Abbie.

She added that these initiatives reflect its commitment to a cleaner, healthier marine environment.

The mayor also said that these efforts are just the beginning and acknowledge the need for more advanced technologies and innovative solutions to effectively tackle this issue.

“We must expand waste management services to reach our water villages, and outer suburbs from which wastes flow, addressing the problem’s source at its core.

“Through partnerships with both local and international organisations, we aim to bring cutting-edge waste collection and recycling technologies to our shores,” she said.

Noorliza said that in recent years, we have witnessed the devastating effects of marine debris on our coastal areas and marine life.

“Plastic pollution, in particular, poses a severe threat to our environment, our aquatic creatures, and our way of life,” she said.

To address that, City Hall has undertaken a concerted effort to combat this pressing issue.

“Our new partnership with Kure Daiya, an organisation dedicated to marine conservation, has yielded promising results,” she said.

Kure Daiya is a Japanese vessel manufacturer specializing in equipment for waste collection in waterways and the ocean.

“Collaborating with their local counterparts, the Marine Research Foundation, we embarked on a comprehensive feasibility study to address waste collection in our coastal areas. Over the course of seven days during both dry and rainy days, we collected data on marine debris using a waste collection vessel manufactured by Kure Daiya,” she said.

Noorliza added that they collected a total of 2,230 kilograms of waste from the city’s coastal areas, with plastics constituting the majority of this waste.

On average, 150 kilograms per day were collected during the dry days and 170 kilograms during the wet days, she said.

She added that this is still a trial and not yet optimised for our waters and they anticipate the development of a more KK-focused operation.

“But take notice: the data collected from the demonstrations underscores the urgency of our actions and the need for immediate change,” she stressed.

The mayor also expressed her gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their invaluable support and funding that has enabled them to embark on this journey and bring cutting-edge technology to our city.

“Their commitment to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation has been instrumental in making our efforts a reality,” she said.

Also commended were Nippon Koei Japan and Kure Daiya.

“Their partnership has not only brought innovative solutions but has also strengthened our global ties in the pursuit of a cleaner marine environment.

“Furthermore, our local marine conservation community has been a pillar of strength

throughout this journey. The Marine Research Foundation, a dedicated marine conservation NGO, deserves special recognition for their consistent support and expertise in addressing marine-related challenges. Their passion and commitment have significantly enriched our initiatives, ensuring that our actions are well-informed and aligned with the best practices in marine conservation,” she said.

Noorliza added that together, with the combined efforts of JICA, Kure Daiya, Nippon Koei Japan, the Marine Research Foundation, and all our citizens, we are forging a path towards a brighter future for Kota Kinabalu City and its magnificent marine ecosystem.

“Your collective contributions inspire us and remind us that the power to create positive change lies within each of us,” she said.

“I urge you all to embrace sustainable practices in your daily lives, reduce single-use plastics, and participate in community clean-up drives. “We must continue to integrate recycling and plastic-reducing programs into our lives, our homes, our schools and our businesses.

“As the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City, I am steadfast in my commitment to marine conservation and marine debris management,” she said.

Noorliza added the recent collaborations and initiatives with JICA, Kure Daiya, Nippoin KOEI and MRF, and the ongoing efforts of DBKK are significant steps forward.

“Let us work hand in hand to protect our oceans, preserve our marine life, and secure a thriving future for Kota Kinabalu City,” she said.