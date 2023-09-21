Mosti: Hydrogen Economy, Technology Roadmap to be launched in Kuching in Oct

KUCHING (Sept 21): The Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) will be launched here in October, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Chang Lih Kang.

He told this to reporters when visiting the integrated Petros Darul Hana multi-fuel station at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Muhammad Salahuddin, Petra Jaya near here today.

Chang’s visit was to see the progress of the integrated hydrogen refuelling facility at the station built by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy and operated by state-owned Petroleum Sarawak (Petros).

The creation of the hydrogen refuelling facility, said Chang, is an important step in the effort to increase the use of hydrogen for green mobility in Malaysia.

“In line with the Madani economy launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we need to look at technology and high-value industries,” he said.

“HETR is also expected to contribute between RM50 billion and RM60 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

“As you already know, Sarawak is the most advanced state in terms of hydrogen technology and economy and is the only one in Malaysia to introduce hydrogen as a fuel source by far,” he noted.

“So, hopefully next month we will launch HETR,” he said, adding that the ministry’s visit was also to see for themselves the development of hydrogen technology in Sarawak, as well as to expand their efforts in the hydrogen economy.

“The Petros multi-fuel station that offers conventional fuel, electric vehicle charging and upcoming hydrogen refuelling facilities supports the government’s initiatives in achieving greenhouse gas emission reduction and decarbonisation targets,” he opined.

He asserted that Sarawak can contribute greatly in helping the country develop the hydrogen industry with the use of hydrogen vehicles in the country’s public transportation system.

He further revealed that Mosti would request for more allocations in the next National Budget for the research and development purposes of new technologies such as hydrogen.

Also accompanying the Minister were his secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim and other officials.