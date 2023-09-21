MPM senior VP: 70 pct of gas resources in S’wak contains high contaminants

BINTULU (Sept 21): About 70 per cent of the remaining gas resources in Sarawak today contain high contaminants either carbon dioxide (CO2) and mercury, and it can also be sour, said Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM) senior vice president Mohamed Firouz Asnan.

“After Timi, the next gas field that will come onstream is Jerun, which is expected by the middle of next year, followed by the Kasawari field, while Jerun is sweet, Kasawari has high CO2, essentially marking the end of easy gas in Sarawak,” he said.

Thus, he said the development of the Rosmari and Marjoram discoveries in Block SK318 becomes an imperative in order to supply the existing gas demand centres in Sarawak.

He said this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the first phase of Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (SISGES) Rosmari-Marjoram’s onshore gas plant project (OGP-1) in Tanjung Kidurong on today.

The ceremony was officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In terms of capacity, the OGP-1 is designed to process 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscfd), equipped to extract the H2S and mercury coming into the system. The cleaned gas will then be transferred to Petronas LNG complex,” he said.

As for the offshore facilities, he said the Rosmari and Marjoram development comprises a fixed wellhead platform with a subsea tieback as well as a dedicated 207 km pipeline to transport the gas from offshore to OGP-1.

“The upstream project doesn’t just come along by itself, it had to be created, first in the mind of the geologist who worked on the prospect and leads and the engineers who then had to develop the discoveries.

“In the case of Rosmari and Marjoram fields in Block SK318, the geologists back then believed that hydrocarbon potential of the Central Luconia province can extend northward in the deeper waters, beyond the existing production hubs,” he said.

He said the drilling of the Rosmari and Marjoram exploratory wells in 2014, they found significant quantities of gas but what they also found was that it contained quite a considerable amount of contaminants.

Mohamed Firouz said subsequent exploration efforts also found the Timi field, which turned out to be sweet gas, and this is the field that recently came onstream just before Merdeka Day, 5 years after the discovery in 2018.

Despite larger resources, he said the development of the Rosmari and Marjoram fields had to wait for a while due to its high contaminants.

“This is where MPM looked at how we can develop the discoveries in a feasible manner, together with the subsequent discoveries of Lang Lebah in 2019, which was billed as one of the top 10 discoveries in the world that year,” he said.

He said in the industry, safety is always their top priority and for the OGP-1 they are even more stringents due to its sour gas composition.

“To derive maximum comfort, we engaged Dupon Sustainable Solutions as a third-party consultant to further ensure the SISGES OGP-1’s design complies with international standards and local regulations.

“The OGP-1’s design safety is further improved by fully burying the trunklines, which has resulted in reducing the emergency planning zone’s radius to 1.3km,” he said.

He said the OGP-1’s operator will also subscribe and collaborate with local emergency services, such as Bintulu Emergency Mutual Aid (BEMA) and Central Emergency and Fire Services to ensure the emergency protocol related to any unlikely OGP incidents are well established.

In addition he said continuous engagements with the local community will be done as the project progresses to educate the public on safe practices and emergency preparedness.

“The OGP-1 project and the associated R&M development is a testament of how we Malaysia Petroleum Management Petronas consistently push boundaries towards maximising value from our hydrocarbon resources,” he said.