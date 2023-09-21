Operation rescues 25 homeless from Sibu streets

SIBU (Sept 21): Twenty-five homeless individuals were rescued from the streets here during an operation on Wednesday night.

About 160 personnel from 15 various government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were involved in the operation to comb the streets across the town area for homeless individuals.

They comprised personnel from National Registration Department (NRD), Sibu Hospital medical social work unit and psychiatric unit, Police, Civil Defence Force, Sibu Rural District Council, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department, National Anti-Drug Agency, Sibu Municipal Council, Sibu District Office, State Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Sibu Divisional Health Office, volunteers from Sibu temporary transit centre (TTG), Sibu Resident’s Office, social welfare volunteers and Sibu Social Welfare Office.

A briefing was held at 8.30pm for all personnel involved in the operation at TTG Sibu, prior to the start of the exercise.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters prior to the operation, Awang Mohammed Nizam Awang Ali Bohan, who represented Sibu Resident, explained that the key objective of the operation was to rescue the homeless from the streets.

“These individuals will later be brought to TTG Sibu, where they will undergo screening before being housed in this facility.

“And those with mental health issues will be referred to KKM (Ministry of Health) for further action,” he said.

“The lead agency for this operation is Sibu Welfare Department together with Sibu Resident’s Office as the main committee for the operation.

“This programme is to identify the homeless and rescue them from the streets, in addition to updating the data bank for admittance to TTG Sibu,” Awang Mohammed informed.

He added that the annual programme is carried out twice a year.

Also present was Sibu Welfare Department development officer Hazwani Ismail.