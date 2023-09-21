Over 180 stalls to discover at 20th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival (Video)

KUCHING (Sept 21): The 10-day 20th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival at Carpenter Street until Sept 29 will feature over 180 stalls.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival is a very important celebration to the Chinese community, apart from the Lunar New Year.

“Every year we organise something like this. Even though Mooncake Festival is a cultural festival of the Chinese but because of the diverse community that we have, the festival was planned to include the other ethnic communities,” said Abdul Karim when officially opening the festival last night.

He pointed out the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolised unity and family bonds, and many such festivals should be organised throughout the year to create more vibrant nightly scenes in the city centre.

“Sometimes I feel Kuching is a little bit of quiet at night. We need to have this kind of activities and night markets. When you go to other places, whether its Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, you have these activities every night. It helps the local community,” he said.

The minister also hoped many more festivals can be held in Kuching to spur the growth of the local tourism industry, particularly events that promote racial harmony.

Organising chairman Kapitan Lim Chuan Chan pointed out that some 30 per cent of the stall operators this year were Bumiputera.

He said this reflected the racial harmony in Sarawak’s diverse society.