Pillion rider killed after car rearends motorcycle at Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman

KUCHING (Sept 21): A woman pillion rider died after a car rearended the motorcycle she was travelling on at KM63 Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman around 6.45am this morning.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the deceased, a 58-year-old, who suffered from a broken neck and arms, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Serian Hospital.

“Riding the motorcycle was the deceased’s husband, a 72-year-old, who suffered injuries to his head and a broken left arm,” Aswandy said in a statement.

He added the man is now receiving medical treatment at Serian Hospital.

The couple, from Kampung Ranchan, Serian, were heading towards Serian town.

Aswandy said early investigations revealed that the husband had allegedly changed from the left to the right lane abruptly when the accident occurred.

The car which struck the couple was driven by a 31-year-old man, who did suffer from any physical injuries.

The woman’s body has since been transferred to Serian Hospital for further action by the police.

Aswandy added that police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.