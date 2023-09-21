Police record Muhyiddin’s statement over remarks allegedly containing 3R elements

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Police today recorded a statement from former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his remarks allegedly containing 3Rs (religion, royalty and race) elements, during the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman’s statement was recorded in his office, at the Malaysian Investment and Development Authority (MIDA) building, here this morning.

Muhyiddin was seen entering the building at 9.15am, and leaving the building at 11.58am, today.

He only smiled and waved when approached by the waiting members of the media, who had gathered at the building since 9am.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was previously reported as saying that the investigation into the matter was carried out by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), in accordance with Section 4(A) of the Election Offences Act and Section 233 of the Multimedia Communications Act 1998.

On Sept 3, Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Bersatu, was accused of making a statement about the Malays losing power during a political gathering for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

Meanwhile, Razarudin, when contacted today, confirmed that the police took Muhyiddin’s statement regarding the matter. – Bernama