Police seek eyewitnesses of Tuesday’s hit and run in Senadin

MIRI (Sept 21): Police are looking for eyewitnesses to assist in the investigation of a hit and run accident in Senadin on Tuesday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement last night that the police have received a report on the incident.

“On Sept 19 at around 7.08pm, there was an accident involving a car and a senior citizen.

“The 60-year-old man was found lying in the middle of the road by a member of the public who was passing the area,” he said.

Alexson said the victim is believed to have been hit by a car and the suspect had fled the scene without helping the senior citizen.

He said the victim sustained injuries to his head and body and is currently receiving treatment at Miri Hospital.

“The police would like to call on the public or eyewitnesses who have any information regarding this incident to come forward or contact investigating officer on 085-430479 to facilitate the investigation,” he said.

Alexson added the police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.