‘Reopen secretariat to handle intake of teachers in Sabah’

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): The Sabah Government Teachers’ Association (KGKS) wants the secretariat handling the intake of new teachers in Sabah to be reopened.

Its president, Mohd Kifflee Ali, said Sabah used to have the secretariat which oversees the intake of new teachers in Sabah.

He said when the secretariat was still operating in Sabah, the issue of teacher shortage was non-existent in the state.

Mohd Kifflee added the secretariat ceased operating in Sabah in the 1990s following the centralisation move.

He also said that KGKS is worried over the number of teachers who have applied for early retirement in the country.

He said complaints on workload received by the association from teachers in Sabah will potentially contribute to the increasing applications for early retirement as mentioned by the Education Ministry (KPM).

“Before this, KPM has exposed that 6,890 teachers in Malaysia have applied for early retirement since two years ago.

“KGKS agrees with the National Union of the Teaching Profession’s (NUTP) statement that the reason for the teachers’ early retirement is due to their incapability to face work burden particularly when they have to fill up vacant classes that are left by retiring teachers,” he said to reporters on Thursday.

He added the same issue is also happening in Sabah with hundreds of complaints pouring in from teachers and parents.

“This worries KGKS and if this issue continues, it will increase the number of teachers going for early retirement while the teacher shortage problem remains unresolved,” he said.

Because of this, KGKS is urging KPM to start special intakes for Sabah graduates to fill up the critical vacancies in Sabah, he said.

“KGKS is confident of the durability of Sabah’s children to face the challenging geographic condition physically and mentally,” he said.

KGKS also reiterated its plea to KPM to prioritize the intake of Sabahan trainees for the Islamic Education subject to meet school needs and save cost for the government.

Mohd Kifflee also urged the Sabah state government leaders particularly the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, to help ensure the opportunities to teach in Sabah are given to Sabah graduates.

He reminded that the role of leaders is to ensure unemployment is reduced.

He lamented that degree holders from Sabah have to go to West Malaysia to work in factories.

“We have yet to be given the opportunity to meet with the Chief Minister,” he said.