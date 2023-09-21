Roland Engan: PKR Sarawak to decide whether to contest Jepak by-election during monthly meeting

MIRI (Sept 21): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will decide on whether or not to contest in the Jepak by-election on Monday (Sept 25).

Chairman Roland Engan said in a statement that the party will discuss and decide on the matter during its monthly leadership council meeting.

“In 2021, PKR Sarawak did not contest in Jepak,” he said.

Roland said even though the party is working with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) at federal level as part of the Unity Government, in Sarawak, GPS still considers all national parties as the Opposition.

“Democratic Action Party (DAP), on the other hand, has also announced itself as an Opposition party in Sarawak,” he said.

Nevertheless, he stressed PKR Sarawak is willing to work together with GPS for the betterment of all Sarawakians, provided the ruling coalition is willing to accept an olive branch from PKR Sarawak.

He added among the factors that will be taken into consideration before making the decision on contesting in Jepak include the relationship amongst parties that form the Unity Government, especially between Pakatan Harapan (PH), GPS, and Barisan Nasional (BN).

In addition, he said PKR Sarawak will also consider GPS’ mandate from the 2021 state election and PKR’s main priority now, which is to facilitate the federal government in parliamentary areas in the state.

“It is also crucial to take into consideration the party’s struggle in the new political scenario in the country and at the same time, getting feedback from the party both inside and outside,” he said.

A by-election must be held in Jepak following the demise of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Election Commission will also meet on Monday (Sept 25) to set dates for the by-election.