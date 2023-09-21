SCCS to hold three-day ‘Aisyah Beats Cancer’ balloon maze in Miri

KUCHING (Sept 21): Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) will be holding the ‘Aisyah Beats Cancer’ balloon maze at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri to raise public awareness on childhood cancer.

The maze, held in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, will run from Sept 22 to 24 from 10am to 10pm.

Inspired by the true story of Aisyah, a girl from Sibu who was diagnosed with cancer at nine years old, the 1,596 sq ft maze will showcase the journey of a childhood cancer patient and their family through the many challenges upon diagnosis to treatment, remission and survivorship.

Using life-sized balloon sculptures, the maze also aims to educate the public about the early signs and symptoms of childhood cancer, while sharing the various support and essential services provided by SCCS to help families in need.

Among the highlights of the maze include a video clip of Aisyah sharing her life after cancer, as well as a Barbie-inspired balloon photo booth – Aisyah’s favourite cartoon character.

Visitors will also stand a chance to win a surprise gift by completing a quiz at the maze.

Entrance to the maze is free.

“This marks the third balloon maze event organised by SCCS to progress the conversation on childhood cancer in Sarawak.

“The first maze titled ‘Ali Beats Cancer’ was held in Kuching in 2018, while the second one known as ‘Anna Beats Cancer’ took place in Kuching in 2019,” said a press release from SCCS.

It added, this year’s ‘Aisyah Beats Cancer’ balloon maze is sponsored by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang.