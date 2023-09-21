Sibu Divisional Health Officer issues 358 compound notices for smoking violation between Jan 1-Sept 17

SIBU (Sept 21): A total of 358 notices with compound values of RM89,500 have been issued to individuals who violated the smoking ban at public eating places here between Jan 1 to Sept 17 this year.

Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) enforcement team said the compound notices were issued at 179 food premises here throughout their rounds of inspection from Jan to Sept.

“There has been an increase of compound notices this year – an increase of 163 per cent,” said DHO, in comparison to 136 notices issued during the same period in 2022.

“A RM250 compound is imposed on any individuals who breach the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

“Upon failure to pay this compound, the offenders can be charged in court where they are liable to a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years in jail,” it added.

Under Regulation 12, food and beverage outlets which allow patrons to light up will also be slapped with the same amount.

Regulation 12, it added, spells out the duty on the business owners to prevent patrons from smoking at their premises, as well as to display a non-smoking sign at a clear part of the premises.

“Under Regulation 12(1)(a), the owner can be fined not exceeding RM3,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding six months.

“Regulation 12(1)(b) states that restaurant owners who permit smoking in their premises, will be fined RM5,000 or face up to a year in jail,” said DHO.

Adding on, DHO advised the public of the risks of smoking and secondhand smoke which could lead to health problems like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.

“Those who wish to stop smoking may visit our clinic for the Quit Smoking programme,” it said.

Sibu Municipal Council and the Ministry of Health on Monday (Sept 18) carried out a joint round of inspection at the food premises here to conduct checks on hygiene and cleanliness, as well as to ensure that the non-smoking regulations were adhered to.