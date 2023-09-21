Sibu marine cops foil diesel smuggling attempt

SIBU (Sept 21): The marine police seized 40,000 litres of smuggled diesel worth RM160,000 during an operation in Rantau Panjang waters here on Wednesday.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkifli Suhaili, the seizure was made by the marine patrol team during an Op Taring Pensura operation along Rantau Panjang at about 12.45pm on Sept 20.

“The patrol team had stopped the vessel for inspection and discovered it was transporting 40,000 litres of diesel without any document or permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living,” said Zulkifli in a statement.

One local man and three foreigners aged between 26 and 44, were detained for further investigation.

The seized fuel, vessel and equipment were estimated to be worth around RM1 million.

The case will be investigated under The Control of Supplies Act 1961 and all seizures have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Sibu for further investigation.