SMC: Sg Merah roadside durian sellers relocated to Jln Tapang following complaints

SIBU (Sept 21): Seasonal fruit vendors along Sungai Merah roadside have been ordered to run their trade at a temporary site at Jalan Tapang here.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the relocation took effect yesterday and that the measure was taken in the interest of the public.

According to Izkandar, SMC has received complaints from the public and shop owners in Sungai Merah area that the vendors’ trading activities have been causing traffic congestion and inconvenience lately.

“These traders are trading without permits and are illegally occupying the parking bays, depriving members of the public of parking space. Their trading activities are also disrupting the traffic flow as some drivers park their vehicles at the roadside to buy their durians.

“The temporary site is more conducive, strategic and safe,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

SMC councillor Augustine Merikan, meanwhile, confirmed that SMC enforcement officers had gone to the ground on Tuesday and ordered the seasonal traders to cease their operation along the Sungei Merah roadside.

“Ten seasonal traders had occupied the temporary site at Jalan Tapang, where there are plenty of parking lots and nearby facilities,” he said.

“For any other traders who are interested in applying for a trading licence, they are most welcome to do so,” he added.