SMK Green Road Kuching forms Sarawak’s first girls football club

KUCHING (Sept 21): SMK Green Road Kuching has reached another milestone in its co-curriculum sector when it became the first school Sarawak to set up a girls football club on Sept 14.

It was aligned to the new start of SMK Green Road’s Boys Football Team that was missing from the Inter-School competition for many years.

They finished in sixth place out of 11 schools which took part in MSS Zone B Tournament this year.

Teacher in-charge of the Girls Football Club, Juraimie Junaidi, said this success had driven on the interest among the students to be involved in football, and it was no exception for the girls.

For a start, the team is made up of 16 students from Form One to Form Four.

They are Dayang Nurul A’ina, Hunny Allyssa, Nur Qhadijah Batrisyia, Medina Azzahra, Cassandra Wedda, Nur Aisyah Yusrina, Nur Damia Maisarah, Mas Az Zahra, Siti Nur Aleesya, Aqilah Bt Zamahari, Sara Alliyah, Nur Emilya Farzana, Aadelin Putri Allana, Atirah Nadira, Dania Batriesya and Sharifah Sari Ayu Norhana.

Juraimie is assisted by Muhd Sukarno Abu Samah who was transferred from SMK Spaoh and a former student as well as former Sarawak player who are helping with the training of the team.

“Our objectives are to enliven the sports activities especially for girls students; give the same opportunities for our girls students as what the peninsular schools provided to the students and highlight our Sarawakian potential and talent in girls football.

“Our effort is fully supported by our principal Dr Nazamud-din Alias as he firmly believes co-curricular activities will produce an excellent group of students not only in terms of health but also academic and personality,” Juraimie told The Borneo Post.

He thanked the parents for their strong support and hoped that the other parties would join in the effort for developing the girls football team.

“We are also hoping that other schools will follow our plan to have an official girls team as in some peninsular Malaysia schools so that we can organise girls football events.

“I do know that there are several women’s teams out there but they focus on playing futsal especially those who are 18 years old and above.

“In other schools, the two more popular physical sports for girls are handball and rugby. There are schools that have girls playing futsal but they don’t have an official club,” added Juraimie, who is also the teacher in-charge of softball, silat and the boys football.